HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Henderson County man is behind bars tonight on charges of threatening President Trump.
Court records obtained by FOX Carolina say that James Gregory Finch sent the threats via email on July 25, 2019. While indictment records from the U.S. District Court of Western North Carolina don't indicate exactly what the threats entailed, they do confirm he made the threats against the President.
Finch was indicted on two counts: one for threatening the President and one for using interstate or foreign communications to transmit a threat.
The bill of indictment was filed on August 6, 2019.
Threats against the President or presidential successors fall under Title 18 of U.S. Code, § 871. Additionally, Title 18 of U.S. Code, § 875 (c) indicates using interstate or foreign communications to make threats could face another five years in prison, meaning Finch could potentially face 10 years in federal prison if convicted.
