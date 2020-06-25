ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - 51-year-old Richard Hilliard will spend more than three decades behind bars for secretly recording videos of nude, underage females while they were aboard his yacht.
The announcement of Hilliard's sentencing came from U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray on Thursday. The news release from Murray's office says Hilliard, a former resident of Cherryville in Cleveland County now living in Gastonia, admitted to making the secret recordings over a span of eight to ten years. He was arrested on June 11, 2018 by authorities in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on charges of video voyeurism on his yacht named "Yachts O'Trouble".
He was caught secretly recording the videos of nude females on the yacht, including minor and adult guests. As a result of Hilliard's arrest, Murray says the FBI launched a multi-state and multi-agency investigation.
By his own admission, Hilliard said he secretly produced the recordings of about 16 child victims at various location in the Carolinas and Alabama. This included recordings on his yacht, in his homes, in various hotel rooms, and elsewhere. Court records also show he produced secret recordings of victims he hired as babysitters for his own children, using multiple hidden devices to record the babysitters as they showered and changed clothes.
Some of the victims were as young as five years old, per records. Hilliard also engaged in sex acts with one of the victims, which he again secretly recorded.
Hilliard pleaded guilty on April 22, 2019 to sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons once a facility is designated for him.
Upon release, Hilliard will need to register as a sex offender and will serve a lifetime of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay more than $88,000 in restitution to five of the victims and a $5,000 special assessment fee.
The investigation was brought on as part of Project Safe Childhood, launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat online sexual exploitation of children. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Asheville prosecuted the case.
The investigation also involved Myrtle Beach PD, Horry County PD, Cleveland County S.O., Homeland Security, Cherryville PD, and Gastonia PD. FBI agents from Charlotte, Birmingham, and Knoxville all contributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.