CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Justice says a North Carolina woman will face just over three years in prison for impersonating an FBI agent on dating sites.
In a press release Thursday, the DOJ says 39-year-old Riane Leigh Brownlee has also been ordered to serve three years under court supervision once her term is finished.
The DOJ says Brownlee, also known as "Raine Leigh Webb" and "Alexandria Mancini", posted photos of herself posing with a fake badge and a firearm. She also falsely told an individual with whom she was on a date that she was conducting a counter-drug operation. She was arrested later the same day, but falsely told the same person she had to keep her identity secret from law enforcement because she was operating undercover. Per court records, the DOJ also says she was driving a stolen vehicle, and her gun was also stolen as well. Authorities seized her fake badge, gun, vehicle, and a fake FBI ID with her photograph and the Mancini alias printed on it.
Prosecutors note Brownlee has had multiple felony convictions before, including identity theft, felony worthless checks, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She's also prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, and faced a charge of illegal possession of a firearm when she was arrested.
Brownlee is currently in federal custody. The FBI and Claremont PD investigated her case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.