ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Asheville Police department says a fight between juveniles caused the mall to close early on Saturday.
Officers say at 6:30 p.m. on December 28, an off duty APD officer encountered a large group of juveniles who were in engaged in a fight. The officer called for additional back up to break up the fight.
The guardian of each juvenile was contacted and requested to come pick up the youth in their care. Every juvenile left the mall with a parent or guardian, and no arrests were made.
A few juveniles suffered minor injuries as a result of the fight, however, no one was transported for medical attention.
Police say as a result of these incidents, the mall made the decision to close early at approximately 8:30 p.m.
APD says they are working in coordination with the Department of Juvenile Justice to charge the involved juveniles.
