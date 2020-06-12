BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - June 11, 2018 was the last time family and friends saw Falon Michelle Cooksey alive. Two years later, they still want to know where she is.
A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening that brought out a handful of people to honor the missing woman.
Initially, the Blacksburg Police Department was in charge of the case, but this past March the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office took it over with help from SLED.
“This is not a cold case for us, this is an active case,” said sheriff Steve Mueller.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
