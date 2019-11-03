SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Crews are responding to a massive fire that has broken out in Spartanburg County Sunday evening.
On scene witnesses said a business along Simuel Road has multiple fire departments on scene as crews worked to control the blaze.
We later learned from Westview-Fairforest fire chief Tracy Williams the blaze began around 5 p.m. and started as a grass fire near the ADO Corporation building and quickly engulfed several bales of polyester fire. Of the 300 bales on the property, Williams estimated about one quarter of them were burning.
Westview-Fairforest crews needed help tackling the fire, calling on assistance from nine area fire departments. They estimated about 27 personnel were on hand to douse the flames.
Williams also said witness reports indicate a group of juveniles were nearby when the fire was first noticed, prompting the opening of an investigation by Spartanburg County deputies.
We're told road closures could be extended into the morning and would affect Spring Street, Simuel Street, and Garrett Road. Wililams also notes a truck will likely be on scene through the night.
ADO was more recently hit by a tornado back in 2017.
