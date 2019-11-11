ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) The Glenn-Springs Fire Department responded to an empty, decades old home Monday afternoon to find is heavily engulfed in flames.
Fire Chief Brent Peeler says his crews arrived at the Walnut Grove Road structure around 3:33 p.m. He says heavy smoke was visible coming from the second floor, and through the roof lines.
The single family, multi-story dwelling is around 120 years old, Peeler said. Due to its age, and the several renovations it's seen, firefighters were having difficulty determining exactly where the fire was - let alone where it started.
Peeler says his crews were having to deal with several spaces between walls that were preventing them from finding all locations of the fire.
“Just about had to let the roof burn off to get water in the board spaces," he said.
Though Peeler said the fire was under control around 6:15 p.m., he believes the entire second story of the building was completely burned.
Thankfully, the home is reportedly up for sale and no one was inside at the time of the fire.
They will continue to investigate how and where the fire started.
