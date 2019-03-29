ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family of six in Anderson County is without a home after a fire tore through their house Friday evening.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call on Nickel Springs Drive came in around 7:35 p.m. We're told crew from Three and Twenty, Piercetown, and Wren all responded and are still on scene.
Tommy Keaton, chief of Three and Twenty Fire Department, tells FOX Carolina two adults and four children lived in the house, now deemed a total loss. Keaton says it took crews about 8 minutes to get the fire under control, and that the Red Cross is helping the family now.
Nobody was hurt, but neighboring houses did suffer some minor damage during the fire.
