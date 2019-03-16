CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) Between 15 and 20 people were displaced after a fire tore through a first step facility in Candler Saturday morning.
According to Upper Hominy Fire and Rescue Chief Shane Prestwood, around 2 a.m. his crews were dispatched to First Step Farm on Black Oak Cove Road in response to a fire in the men's facility dormitory.
Upon arrival, Prestwood says the building had been evacuated but the fire was heavy throughout the attic. Due to high winds, he says the flames quickly spread.
Assistance was required, and Chief Prestwood says his team was aided by Enka Candler, Skyland, West Buncombe, Leicester, Woodin, Reynolds and the City of Asheville fire departments.
Extra tankers were also called in due to the extremity of the flame.
Though Prestwood said the building seems to be a total loss, firefighters were able to salvage medications and personal items from the main office on the first floor.
Anywhere between 15 and 20 residents were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross is assisting them while the facility works to rebuild.
Prestwood said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Buncombe County Fire Marshal's Office.
