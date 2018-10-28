INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A house built more than 130 years ago was torn apart by a fire early Sunday morning.
Holly Springs Fire Department says the fire at the two-story Clement Loop Road house began around 2 a.m. and was reported by a passerby. Crews got the fire under control around 3:30 a.m. and finally cleared the scene at 9 a.m.
Nobody was in the house at the time and nobody was injured.
We're told by HSFD the house was built in 1886.
A total of 10 fire crews responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
