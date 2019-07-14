OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Fire Department said their crews, along with several other agencies, are investigating a deadly house fire along Hidden Valley Road Sunday morning.
According to Fire Chief Charlie King, firefighters were alerted to the scene between Walhalla and Salem just before midnight Saturday, July 13.
Upon arrival, King said firefighters encountered a home well-involved in fire. The family that had made it out told first responders that two individuals were still inside the home.
Firefighters worked for about half an hour to calm the flames. During that time, one person was treated on scene, and transported via EMS to Oconee Hospital.
Assisting agencies include:
- Pickett Post Fire
- Salem Fire and Rescue
- Walhalla Fire
- West Union Fire
- Oconee County Coroner's Office
- Oconoee County Sheriff's Office
- SLED
- SC State Fire
King says once the fire was out, his crews discovered the remains of two people inside the structure. Their identities have not been released at this time.
Several crews remained on scene Sunday morning to ensure all hot spots are extinguished, and then an investigation will begin.
The Oconee County Fire Investigations Team, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, the Oconee County Coroner's Office, SLED and SC State Fire are all working the investigation.
