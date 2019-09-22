Walhalla mobile home fire 9/22

The City of Walhalla Fire Department says a vacant mobile home on Willow Lane went up in flames early Sunday, September 22. The structure was deemed a total loss as a result of the fire. 

 Source: City of Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Walhalla Fire Chief said his crews were out on Willow Lane early Sunday morning in response to a large structure fire. 

Fire Chief Brandon Burton says they received the call around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters with Walhalla, West Union, Pickett Post, and Oconee County Fire Departments responded. 

They arrived on Willow Lane, just West of Walhalla, to find a mobile home up in flames. Thankfully, Burton says the structure was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. 

After extinguishing the flames, Burton deemed the mobile home a 'complete loss.' 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both the City of Walhalla Fire Department and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. 

