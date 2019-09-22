WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Walhalla Fire Chief said his crews were out on Willow Lane early Sunday morning in response to a large structure fire.
Fire Chief Brandon Burton says they received the call around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters with Walhalla, West Union, Pickett Post, and Oconee County Fire Departments responded.
They arrived on Willow Lane, just West of Walhalla, to find a mobile home up in flames. Thankfully, Burton says the structure was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
After extinguishing the flames, Burton deemed the mobile home a 'complete loss.'
The cause of the fire is under investigation by both the City of Walhalla Fire Department and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: Boat found with no passenger on Lake Hartwell, search ongoing for missing boater
Coroner: Crews pull two bodies from Lawson's Fork Creek, both identified
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.