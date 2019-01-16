LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials confirm that a structure fire has claimed at least one life Wednesday night.
Laurens County fire coordinator Greg Lindley confirms to FOX Carolina that the fire happened on Harris Bridge Road this evening, and that he is en route now to begin the investigation.
Laurens County deputies and SLED have been notified, according Lindley.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.