PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Fire crews were on scene of a Pickens County house fire Monday evening.
A home on Jamestown Road in Pickens was ablaze late Monday around 10 p.m.
Crews are investigating the cause of the fire, though the damage to the structure will require Red Cross assistance.
