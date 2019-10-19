ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson City Fire Department says they had crews out along C Street early Saturday morning, dousing the flames of a residential fire.
Firefighters say they were called to the home around 2:24 a.m. They arrived to find the Anderson Police Department already on scene, assisting the five occupants of the home.
They say two adult women and three children were inside of the structure when the mother told them she smelled smoke - alerting them to the fire.
Officials say the home did have working smoke detectors. Though, an entire bedroom was deemed a total loss. The home was also severely damaged from smoke.
Right now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say it appears the blaze may have started near or on top of a piece of furniture.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
