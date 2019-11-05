WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Williamston Fire Department says two people were hit by a car Tuesday night within city limits.
The fire department says the accident happened on East Main Street.
Details on the accident aren't clear at this time - however, firefighters say the pedestrians were hit by an SUV.
MedShore Ambulance Services responded to the scene to assist.
We have a crew en route, and are working to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
