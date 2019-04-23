SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Una fire chief said the home on the property where deputies found two bodies buried earlier this month was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning.
On April 5, the coroner said the bodies of 27-year-old Christin Renee Bunner of Spartanburg and 40-year-old Melissa Fairlee Rhymer of Mountville were found buried outside the home on Williams Street.
Deputies charged Johnathin Galligan and Christian Hurlburt with murder and accessory to murder in the deaths.
On Tuesday morning, Una fire Chief Jeff Hadden said firefighters were called to the house just after 4 a.m.
They arrived to find flames shooting through the roof.
Hadden said the home is vacant and the fire is being investigated as arson.
Deputies confirm the fire is under investigation.
