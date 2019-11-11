SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Seneca Fire Department says a fire that left a Hunter Street home damaged is still under investigation.
According to firefighters, they received the call on November 9 around 5:36 p.m. When they arrived, they found the residence to be heavily involved in flame and smoke.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however the Red Cross says they are assisting two adults and one child due to the damage caused by the blaze.
Both Seneca Police and firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
