Lancaster, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Troopers responded to a fatal collision that took place on Wednesday, November 7th. The accident happened along US 521, north of Lancaster County.
Troopers said a was hit while directing traffic due to a previous collision.
The victim was a firefighter helping direct traffic, according to FOX46 in Charlotte.
The firefighter was helping direct traffic at the intersection of US-521 and SC-5, when a vehicle moving north attempted to merge onto SC-5. The vehicle then struck him, troopers said.
The victim was taking to Spring Memorial Hospital, and died from injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
