GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Firefighters are on scene, battling flames at an old mill on Hammett Street in Greenville.
According to Parker Fire Chief Steve Alverson, his crews were dispatched to Old Victor Mill Sunday morning around 9:30.
Alverson says the fire is on a few floors, but is contained. He says it will take a lot of time and man power to officially put the blaze out.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. When crews clear the scene, investigators will begin looking to it.
