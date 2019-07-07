GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Firefighters battled a blaze at an old mill on Hammett Street in Greenville over the weekend.
According to Parker Fire Chief Steve Alverson, his crews were dispatched to The American Spinning Company Mill Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m.
Alverson says the fire was on a few floors, but was contained. Around 5:20 p.m., the fire was finally put out.
We're told the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Fire Marshal are working to determine the cause, although power was not active at the building. Alverson believes this was a minor fire, although he notes it took two hours to get it under control with plenty of hot spots.
Alverson notes thicker floors made dousing the flames more difficult.
The basement, first, and second floor of the Mill were affected.
Nearly 40 firefighters were on scene to tackle the fire. Crews from Duncan Chapel, Berea, and Greenville city all assisted.
