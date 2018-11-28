ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said a dog was killed in a house fire on Patton Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 1 p.m.
Eastbound lanes of Patton Avenue were shut down while firefighters worked to knock down the flames.
Two people made it out safe but firefighters said a dog perished.
