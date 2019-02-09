Williamston, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Drive, a main road through Williamston is closed until further notice, the fire department reported via Facebook.
A pickup truck ran off the right of the roadway striking a utility pole, causing a chain reaction that brought down four more poles, Williamston Fire Department says.
The truck then struck another driver, the truck then continued onward, hit a fire hydrant, before stopping.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital by EMS, officials say.
Officials tell FOX Carolina the first driver suffered a medical episode that caused him to lose consciousness temporarily. His condition is unknown as of writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.