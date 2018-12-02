INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Waters Road in Inman Sunday evening.

County dispatchers confirmed the location to FOX Carolina, but could not reveal more about the fire itself.

Earlier Sunday, deputies responded to a death investigation on Waters Road that lead to the arrest of Willie Tommie Smith, 63, who deputies say called to say he killed a woman that day. She was identified as Brenda Kay Tanner, 55, of Inman.

The FOX Carolina crew on scene confirmed the house is the same home as the scene of the homicide investigation from earlier Sunday.

According to Ed Hershberger with the Inman Community Fire Department, the blaze began around 9 p.m. and was a fully involved house fire. A total of 6 fire stations were involved in fighting the flames, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is also on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Hershberger says the fire is so far deemed suspicious. He also noted power to the house was cut earlier this morning.

Hershberger expects crews to remain on scene until early Monday morning.

Updates are expected from officials as both investigations continue.

