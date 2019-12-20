SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A house fire has been reported along Miller Town Road Friday afternoon, dispatch officials say.
According to dispatchers, Glen Springs Fire Department is on scene battling the blaze. The call came in just after 12:40 p.m.
Firefighters on scene say no fatalities were reported. They are still working to contact the homeowners.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
