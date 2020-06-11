ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Fire Department have asked for help identifying a person seen in surveillance footage as part of an investigation into a donation drop box fire.
The fire happened at the Goodwill on 2901 A South Main Street in Anderson on June 5 just after midnight.
Firefighters ask anyone with information to call Investigator J. Smith at (864)260-4016.
