ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Fire Department says that a thorough investigation found arson is to blame for a fire that destroyed a three-story apartment building under construction back in June.
Firefighters responded to a blaze off Hilliard Avenue in the early morning hours of June 19 to find the affordable housing development under construction up in flames.
In addition to the construction site, several units of an adjacent condo complex were damaged, several vehicle, and some tennis courts at the Aston Park Tennis Center. Firefighters said the tennis complex will be closed until further notice.
A team made up of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Asheville Fire Department, the Asheville Police Department, NC Office of State Fire Marshal and NC State Bureau of Investigation began investigating the blaze.
Through their investigation, officials were able to determine the fire was a result of criminal arson.
The ATF is offering a reward of $2,500 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the crime. One can contact Buncombe County CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050 or ATF's toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1 (888) ATF-TIPS.
