GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Firefighters battled a blaze along Brantford Lane on Monday evening.
Firefighters say they responded around 8:05 p.m. The house was vacant, but some furniture was inside.
The cause is still under investigation, but it seems to have started around the garage area.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
