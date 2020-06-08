Fire along Brantford Lane
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Firefighters battled a blaze along Brantford Lane on Monday evening. 

Firefighters say they responded around 8:05 p.m. The house was vacant, but some furniture was inside. 

The cause is still under investigation, but it seems to have started around the garage area. 

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. 

