CROSS HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews were battling a Thursday evening blaze that ripped through a structure in Cross Hill.
Tipsters told FOX Carolina the structure is located on Midway School Road.
A viewer also sent in dramatic photos of the blaze from earlier in the evening.
Firefighters with the Laurens County fire service tell FOX Carolina they were called in around 7 p.m. for the fire at a mobile home and that somebody was possibly entrapped. However, firefighters say nobody was inside and the home was abandoned.
The home is considered a total loss, and fire crews are still investigating what caused the fire.
The scene was expected to be active up until 11 p.m. Thursday night.
