GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies say they are looking for five individuals who attacked and kidnapped a man, then burglarized and shot his wife.
Deputies released surveillance photos of five people wearing masks who, they say, attacked a man and kidnapped him Tuesday morning outside the W.E. Willis Grocery on Hwy 414.
Deputies said the five suspects then burglarized and shot the man's wife inside a residence on Sweetgum Road.
Though the photos are poor quality, deputies said they hope the community might recognize clothing or a particularity in the pictures.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The money would be in addition to the reward offered by the family of the victims.
MORE NEWS: Deputies ask for help identifying suspect in attempted child abduction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.