(Greenville County) Five masked men who robbed and kidnapped a local businessman at his store are still on the loose almost a week later.
Greenville County deputies say after robbing and kidnapping Warren Willis at his W.H. Willis Convenience Store on Highway 414 in Landrum last Tuesday, the suspects forced him to go to his home where they assaulted him and his wife, ransacked the house and shot his wife. The Willises are in their 70s.
The Willises’ daughter says Mrs. Willis was responsive this morning but has kidney issues and several surgeries ahead. The family is asking for prayers from the community and tips leading to the perpetrators’ arrests.
FOX Carolina spoke with some regular customers at W.H. Willis convenience store in Taylors. Jacqylyn Pharys says, “It’s been very shocking and very sad. I’m trying to hold back tears and I’m going to go home to pray about it. It’s all you can do, keep your eyes open, pray about it and share the information on facebook.”
She knows Mr. Willis as a wonderful man and a respected member of the community who is always willing to help others.
She says, “Any time somebody in this community had a problem or needed money they could come to him. They could put up a donation jar. I walk for different associations like Alzheimers and I could always count on him for a donation. Even bringing my kid by to sell cookies. He’s just an all around good soul.”
Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriffs office says there’s a team of investigators working around the clock to try to identify the suspects. He says, “The fact they haven’t been caught yet is upsetting to us and we want to get them in custody as quickly as possible so there’s no additional victims.”
There is a $27,000 reward in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.