FLORENCE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Florence man is facing embezzlement charges after being employed by an extension of Clemson University, and failing to submit student's course fees to officials, SLED warrants say.
Jacob Stokes, 36, was acting as a Clemson extension agent and collected $100 from 14 students in a Pesticide Applicator course. After getting the funds, Stokes did not hand them over to the university. Stokes used the funds for his own personal use, the warrant says.
Stokes is charged with embezzlement of public funds, a value less than $10,000. The investigation was requested by Clemson University Police.
Stokes was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
