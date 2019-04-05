FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot dead in their apartment early Thursday morning.
FCPD says officers found the person at the Big Springs Apartments around 1 a.m. as part of a welfare check, and that the medical examiner verified the victim was shot.
The victim was identified as Robert Martin Blanton, 59, who had been missing since late Monday afternoon, the family told officers.
The autopsy determined that Blanton died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Officials say no arrests have been made. The homicide investigation is currently ongoing.
Officers say they are joined by the NC SBI to pursue leads and are interviewing possible witnesses.
