FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot dead in their apartment early Thursday morning.
FCPD says officers found the person at the Big Springs Apartments around 1 a.m. as part of a welfare check, and that the medical examiner verified the victim was shot.
We're told officers are being joined by the SBI to pursue leads and are interviewing possible witnesses.
FCPD expects an update toward the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates.
