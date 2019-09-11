FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Forest City Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say is a person of interest after being alerted to the use of a stolen credit card at a Walmart.
Police say they were made aware of the incident on September 11. They say the person of interest used a stolen credit card to purchase various items.
The man, caught on surveillance video, was wearing a black hat, black shirt and black pants at the time of the alleged crime.
Anyone with information on who the person may be is asked to call Lt. Josh Bumgarner at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.
