FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Forest City Police Department is looking into a larceny of a wallet from a Wal-Mart.
According to officers, they responded to the call for service on June 14. They were told that a woman took a man's shopping cart that held his wallet.
The woman was caught on surveillance video, and police say she's a person of interest in the case.
On the date of the crime, the woman was wearing a pink shirt, dark capri pants and gray tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on who she may be is asked to call SPO Joey Brandle with the Forest City Police Department at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.
