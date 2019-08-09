Forest City Walmart Suspect
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police officers are searching for a larceny suspect who fled a Walmart in a 1990's model gold Chevy Blazer or a GMC Jimmy with silver rims.

No details were given on what the suspect stole. 

Forest City Police are searching for the suspect, who is picture, a female with dark hair, who was last seen leaving the Forest City Walmart on August 9. 

If you have any information on the identity of the female, please contact Sgt. Brad Moore at Forest City Police Dept. at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.

