ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney's Office said former Buncombe County Commissioner Ellen Madans Frost, 65, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program fraud for her involvement in a scheme to use Buncombe County funds to sponsor equestrian activities in North Carolina and Florida.
Frost served as Buncombe County Commissioner from 2012-2018.
According to court documents, Frost began conspiring in 2014 with a co-defendant, Wanda Greene, to defraud the county by misapplying funds to support various equestrian enterprises in North Carolina and Florida, specifically, the Tryon International Equestrian Center located in Polk County, and its affiliate, the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, located in Wellington, Florida.
Frost was released on bond as she awaits sentencing.
A date for that sentencing hearing has not been set.
