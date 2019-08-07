GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Would you know what do if you came face to face with an active shooter?
A former Greenville county deputy, Chad Ayers, said he normally gets a delayed response or just a simple "no."
After seeing more than 30 people killed in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, he says we can't afford to stay in the dark.
Ayers is now training people full time and says you don't have be law enforcement in order to protect yourself and others when taking down an active shooter.
"We call them active shooters for some reason but you need to realize that they are active murderers. They’re here to take as many lives as they can in the shortest amount of time as possible. Victims hide under their desks, I don't want you to be a victim," Ayers said.
Ayers has seen his phone ring more since the mass shootings from over the weekend.
"I got so tired of seeing people dying in these events and I want to give them an effective way, an effective option to survive."
Ayers was once a seasoned Greenville County deputy and a SWAT member. Now he's using that training to help others, saying they need to refer back to the basics.
Ayers suggest if a company is sitting in a conference room and an active shooter comes in, give them the element of surprise. He said to throw things even down to a pen, a fire extinguisher, anything you can use as a weapon.
He showed FOX Carolina reporter Shale Remien how to grab hold of a firearm while the shooter is pointing it, saying you are 18 times more likely to face an active shooter than a fire.
He said many people die in a shooting situation because a person can bleed out in 2 to 4 minutes.
"You are your own first responder," Ayers said. He suggests using any cotton fabric to stuff a wound.
The shooting itself is just a small portion of what you could face and Ayers said the training you need starts from the minute shots are fired.
