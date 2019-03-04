HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A former Haywood County deputy accused of taking items from the department's evidence room now faces charges related to accusations of breaking and entering and drug trafficking, according to an indictment.
A grand jury filed a bill of indictment on March 4, 2019, charging former Haywood County Sheriff's Office detective Kevin Smathers, 35, with 16 felony counts of breaking and entering and one felony count of trafficking opium or heroin, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation released.
Smathers was arrested by special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and was given a $50,000 secured bond.
The SBI said Smathers was terminated and Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher requested an investigation.
The SBI then conducted a criminal investigation into the former detective.
An inventory/audit by an outside consultant of the office’s evidence room was completed during the investigation.
Officials set Smathers’ court date for April, 9, 2019.
