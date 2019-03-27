SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A former investigator who worked for the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is in jail on a handful of sexual assault charges involving minors.
50-year-old Kip Dwayne Teal, of Lyman, was booked into the Spartanburg County jail on March 20 on six different counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Of those six, three are 3rd-degree charges for sexual interaction with a minor between the ages of 14 and 16, while the remaining three are 1st degree charges for sexual conduct with a minor under age 11.
Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed to FOX Carolina that Teal was indeed formerly employed with the office, but that Teal did not work any cases once Clevenger learned of the allegation. Clevenger also notes Teal resigned as a result of misuse of county property, and tells us Teal was a former police officer with other local departments prior to working with the coroner's office.
Teal also was charged for contempt of family court.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office directed FOX Carolina to SLED to gather more information on Teal's case, which we have done. As soon as we get information from SLED, we will provide updates here.
