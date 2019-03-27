SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A former investigator who worked for the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is in jail on a handful of sexual assault charges involving minors.
50-year-old Kip Dwayne Teal, of Lyman, was booked into the Spartanburg County jail on March 20 on six different counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Of those six, three are 3rd-degree charges for sexual interaction with a minor between the ages of 14 and 16, while the remaining three are 1st degree charges for sexual conduct with a minor under age 11.
RESPONSE FROM THE CORONER'S OFFICE
Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed to FOX Carolina that Teal was indeed formerly employed with the office, but that Teal did not work any cases once Clevenger learned of the allegation. Clevenger also notes Teal resigned as a result of misuse of county property, and tells us Teal was a former police officer with other local departments prior to working with the coroner's office.
Teal also was charged for contempt of family court.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office directed FOX Carolina to SLED to gather more information on Teal's case, which we have done. We are still awaiting information from SLED.
INDICTMENTS FROM THE STATE
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office sent Teal's indictments to FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn on Thursday, March 28, revealing more information about the case building against the former investigator.
The indictments for the charges all indicate the same base crime: that Teal willfully and lewdly committed lewd acts against the same minor from 2013 until 2016. According to the indictments, the lewd acts began as early as August 2013 and up until July 2016.
A copy of the indictments can be found below:
