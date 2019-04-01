CHESTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED said a former South Carolina deputy accused of asking a suspect in a case to perform sex acts and send nude photos in exchange for leniency on the charges.
Bryant Joseph Thorpe, 32, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office and acceptance of bribes. SLED said the offenses occurred between September 1 and December 31 of last year while Thorpe was an active deputy with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the arrest warrants, Thrope charged the victim with harassment second degree and making a false report of abuse or neglect on September 27, 2018. After the victim was arrested, Thorpe is accused of requesting nude photos of the victim and meeting with her on multiple occasions for sexual activity.
MORE NEWS - Purina PetCare issued a recall for some cat food products due to a potential choking hazard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.