ROCK HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED announced Monday that a former Winthrop University Police officer had been arrested and charged with sex crimes involving child victims.
Charles Eugene Price, 48, was charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor under 11 years of age first-degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct first-degree.
Warrants state the crimes were committed in 2007 and 2008 when one victim was under 11 years old and another was 14.
The warrant for the case involving the 14-year-old victim accuses Price of using a belt around the child's neck to choke the victim during sexual battery.
SLEDsaid their investigation was requested by the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Price was booked at the York County Detention Center on Oct. 16.
MORE NEWS - Search continues in Haywood County for hiker, missing now 1 week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.