GASTONIA, N.C. (AP/FOX CAROLINA) -- Officials from Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department have located the missing 3 year old girl from Gastonia, safe and sound, they say.
Police issued the alert around 5:31 a.m. on Sunday morning for Destiny Boykins.
Police say there is allegedly one abductor involved. 57-year-old Maurice Knox is described as a 6'1'' male weighing 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Boykins was abducted from her apartment home on Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia, N.C.
Police say the vehicle in question is actually a brown 2015 Nissan Altima with the NC license tag number DBL4139.
U.S. Marshal reports that the suspect, Maurice Knox, was taken into custody. Boykins was reunited with her mother.
