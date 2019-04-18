WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say the have found missing 11-year-old Brittney McClain safe.
Deputies say they received a call that a driver had spotted the girl riding her bike near Lester Road in Williamston.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene they positively identified the girl as McClain. EMS arrived on scene to check her condition and she is safe.
Deputies say the driver who spotted McClain recognized her from social media posts.
On Wednesday the ACSO says 11-year-old Brittney Savannah McClain of Williamston had last been seen by her family around 8:15 p.m. and likely left her home on foot going in an unknown direction. ACSO says they were searching near Wesley Ellison Road and Willingham Road, and had used helicopters to help find her.
Brittney, who goes by her middle name of Savannah, stands at 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds. She has short brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue and white tie-dyed shirt with "Savannah" on the front, along with purple fleece pants with pink unicorns.
We spoke with her mother late Wednesday night, who says she is distraught over her daughter running away. According to Paula Smith, Savannah ran off after a disagreement with her. All that Paula wants now is for Savannah to come home safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.