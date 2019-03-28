FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fountain Inn police say a traffic stop took a turn Thursday evening when the suspect lead an officer on a chase.
Fountain Inn police tell FOX Carolina an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on Harrison Bridge Road around 9 p.m., driving toward Simpsonville. At first, it seemed like the suspect would slow down for the stop, but instead sped off. Fountain Inn PD says they notified Simpsonville PD since the suspect crossed over on Fairview Road, but then turned right past Neely Ferry Road. FIPD says their officer called Greenville County deputies to see if they would take on the chase, but still kept following from a distance since the road did angle back to Fountain Inn.
During all of this, Fountain Inn police say the suspect began throwing bags of drugs out of the car, even going so far as to rip open bags of powder to spread the substances out on the road. Some of the powder reportedly got onto the car.
The chase eventually ended at the Rio Grande Place gated subdivision on Georgia Road, where police say the suspect got out of the car with his hands up. The suspect also reportedly still had drugs in his pocket he wasn't aware of.
That suspect was headed back to Fountain Inn as of writing.
Greenville County K-9 units were called in to track the drugs and walk down into Simpsonville to find the drugs the suspect reportedly tossed out onto the road.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
