FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are seeking information pertaining to two gas station robberies that took place on January 11th and 13th, according the department's social media.
Fountain Inn Police say that the suspects are two males, who had their faces covered. One suspect wore dark clothing, the other wore a red and black hooded jacket, dark jeans and black tennis shoes. The suspect then left in a 2007 or 2008 Silver Dodge Caliber.
If you have any information concerning these crimes, contact Detective Paris at 908-3655 or 505-2486.
