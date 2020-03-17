FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) Fountain Inn police are searching for a man they say is wanted for arson and attempted murder following an incident along Lakeview Drive Tuesday night.
While details remain limited, Fountain Inn dispatchers confirmed that assistance was requested by both Greenville County deputies and Laurens County deputies sometime after 9 p.m.
Officials say they're looking for Johnathan Ahren Emilien, 33. He stands about 6'3'' and weighs around 165 pounds.
Emilien is to be considered armed and dangerous - do not approach him if you encounter him. Anyone who sees him or knows his location is asked to dial 911 immediately.
To reach the Fountain Inn Police Department for additional information or concerns, contact them at (864) 862-4461.
