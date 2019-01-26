FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - A chase that began in Anderson County, South Carolina Saturday evening ended when a deputy in Franklin County, Georgia used a PIT maneuver on the suspect.
Franklin County sheriff Steve Thomas confirmed to FOX Carolina his deputy ended the chase around 11:00 p.m. Thomas says the chase began earlier in the evening in Anderson County when deputies there tried to chase the suspect. However, the chase quickly moved onto the southbound lanes Interstate 85, leaving South Carolina and into Georgia.
Deputies from Hart County became involved along with deputies from Franklin County. Eventually, Thomas says one of his men used the PIT maneuver to end the case at a weigh station off of the interstate.
Georgia State Patrol was called to the scene after the PIT maneuver and has since charged the suspect with DUI in Franklin County, according to Thomas.
The suspect's identity has not been released as of writing.
A viewer sent in a photo of the end of the scene to FOX Carolina, showing the suspect vehicle is a pick-up truck. At least one tire is blown out, the rear passenger side tire.
FOX Carolina has also reached out to Anderson County deputies for further details. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
